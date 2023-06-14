New Suit - Contract

JPMorgan Chase sued Inova International and John Le Boeuf for breach of contract on Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by McCarter & English, arises from an alleged loan default by former customers of the now-defunct First Republic Bank, which collapsed on May 1 and was sold to JPMorgan. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00430, JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Inova International LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 14, 2023, 2:53 PM

Plaintiffs

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Plaintiffs

Mccarter English, Llp/miami

defendants

Inova International LLC

John Le Boeuf

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract