JPMorgan Chase sued Group Surgical Partners Integrated, PSN Affiliates, its CEO Jordan C. Fowler and other defendants in Texas Eastern District Court on Thursday. The complaint, for claims stemming from fees, interest and late charges on three loans, was filed by Quilling, Selander, Lownds, Winslett & Moser. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00484, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. v. Group Surgical Partners Integrated LLC.
Banking & Financial Services
May 25, 2023, 7:25 PM