Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cole Scott & Kissane on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against ProEquity Asset Management to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Smith Currie & Hancock on behalf of property owner JPMCC 2006-CIBC15 FPG-Stip Portfolio LLC, accuses the defendant of poorly managing a construction project on the plaintiff's property. According to the complaint, the defendant forged the plaintiff's signature on a form authorizing architectural design plans. The case is 1:23-cv-21779, JPMCC 2006-CIBC15 FPG-Stip Portfolio LLC v. ProEquity Asset Management Corp.

Construction & Engineering

May 11, 2023, 6:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Jpmcc 2006-CIBC15 Fpg-Stip Portfolio, LLC

defendants

Proequity Asset Management Corporation

defendant counsels

Cole, Scott & Kissane

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract