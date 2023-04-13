New Suit - Trademark

Maynard Nexsen, formerly Maynard, Cooper & Gale, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of JPAR Franchising, an operator of real estate brokerage franchises. The complaint takes aim at Jason Will Real Estate, Diana Will and Jason Will for allegedly continuing to affiliate with the plaintiff after their franchise agreement had been terminated. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00322, Jpar Franchising, LLC v. Jason Will Real Estate, LLC et al.

Real Estate

April 13, 2023, 6:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Jpar Franchising, LLC

Plaintiffs

Maynard, Cooper & Gale

defendants

Diana Will

Jason Will

Jason Will Real Estate, LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims