New Suit - Contract

JPMorgan Securities filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court accusing a former private client advisor of causing the company to lose clients with assets totaling $28 million. The suit, brought by Abbott Nicholson P.C. and Paduano & Weintraub, accuses the defendant of 'actively' soliciting JPMorgan clients on behalf of third party Morgan Stanley. The defendant is also accused of misappropriating client information. The defendant is represented by Mika Meyers. The case is 5:23-cv-10062, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC v. Michael.