New Suit - Trade Secrets

JPMorgan Chase sued former employee Joseph A. Michael Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The court case accuses Michael of soliciting JPMorgan clients to move their accounts to his new employer, Morgan Stanley. The complaint seeks a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction to maintain the status quo pending resolution of an arbitration proceeding. JPMorgan is represented by Abbott Nicholson and Paduano & Weintraub. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10062, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC v. Michael.