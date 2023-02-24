New Suit - Trade Secrets

JPMorgan Chase filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The court action, brought by Lawrence & Bundy and Paduano & Weintraub, accuses a former JPMorgan branch office private client advisor of breaching restrictive covenants in his employment agreement by soliciting JPMorgan clients to move their accounts to Ameriprise Financial. The defendant is represented by Gregory, Doyle, Calhoun & Rogers. The case is 1:23-cv-00798, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC v. Liban.

Banking & Financial Services

February 24, 2023, 6:56 AM