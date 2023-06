New Suit - Real Property

Greenberg Traurig filed a foreclosure lawsuit Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. The suit takes aim at Leitta Brooks and Bishop Ruben DeWayne. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11380, J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. v. DeWayne.

Banking & Financial Services

June 21, 2023, 12:31 PM

Plaintiffs

J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp.

Plaintiffs

Greenberg Traurig

defendants

Bishop Ruben DeWayne

Leitta Brooks

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action