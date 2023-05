New Suit - Real Property

JPMorgan Chase and other defendants were hit with a foreclosure lawsuit in Florida Southern District Court on Wednesday. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 9:23-cv-80821, JP Morgan Chase Bank et al v. Sanguinetti.

Banking & Financial Services

May 24, 2023, 4:55 PM

Plaintiffs

JP Morgan Chase Bank

Carolyn Bell

Erin M Rose

defendants

Yolette Sanguinetti

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action