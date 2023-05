Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker McKenzie on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Helmerich & Payne and Rockcliff Energy Management to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Fischer & Procell on behalf of a drilling rig worker claiming spinal damage and other injuries. The case is 6:23-cv-00248, Joyner v. Rockcliff Energy Management LLC et al.

Energy

May 10, 2023, 7:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Harry James Joyner

defendants

Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

Rockcliff Energy Management LLC

defendant counsels

Baker McKenzie

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims