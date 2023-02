Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cozen O'Connor on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against W.W. Grainger, Kanewell Industrial Co. and OFM LLC to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Louis B. Himmelstein & Associates on behalf of Charlene Joyner, who was allegedly injured when an office chair purchased from the defendants collapsed. The case is 2:23-cv-00707, Joyner v. OFM LLC et al.

Wholesalers

February 23, 2023, 4:27 PM