Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Armstrong Teasdale on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Lawrence Drummer and HZ Ops Holdings, doing business as Popeye's Chicken, to Missouri Eastern District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by the O'Brien Law Firm on behalf of Demetrius Joyner. The case is 4:22-cv-01032, Joyner v. HZ Ops Holdings, Incorporated et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 28, 2022, 12:59 PM