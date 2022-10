Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Snow Christensen & Martineau on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Home Depot to Utah District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from allegedly defective lift rented from Home Depot, was filed by Dewsnup King Olsen Worel Havas Mortensen Milne on behalf of Tavish Joyner. The case is 2:22-cv-00687, Joyner v. Home Depot USA.