Amazon was sued Thursday in Maryland District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was filed by the Law Offices of Kim Parker on behalf of an Amazon packer, who contends that he was forced to resign due to a hostile work environment that was induced by racial discriminatory remarks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01136, Joyner v. Amazon.com Services, LLC.

April 28, 2023, 6:06 AM

Darius Joyner

The Law Offices Of Kim Parker, P.A.

Amazon.com Services, LLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination