Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ballard Spahr on Thursday removed a lawsuit against PNC Financial Services to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, filed by Kaplan & Grady and Frankovitch, Anetakis, Simon, Decapio & Pearl on behalf of Joyce's Jewelry Inc., accuses PNC of allegedly failing to monitor to fraud, leading to over $1.6 million in cash losses. The case is 2:22-cv-01403, Joyce's Jewelry, Inc. v. PNC Bank, National Association.