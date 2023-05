Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Surgical Care Affiliates and Surgical Center of Greensboro to North Carolina Middle District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination on the basis of gender and disability, was filed by Elliot Morgan Parsonage PLLC on behalf of a former operating room nurse. The case is 1:23-cv-00436, Joyce v. Surgical Care Affiliates, LLC et al.

Health Care

May 30, 2023, 6:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Donna Joyce

Plaintiffs

Elliot Morgan Parsonage, PLLC

defendants

Surgical Care Affiliates, LLC

Surgical Center Of Greensboro, LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination