Lawyers at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, Godfrey & Kahn, Foley & Lardner and Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann on Friday removed a consumer class action against Priceline.com and Travelpass Group to Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by the DeLadurantey Law Office and Love Consumer Law, accuses the defendants of charging fraudulent hotel and booking fees which are not remitted to hotels. The case is 2:23-cv-00661, Joyce v. Priceline.com LLC et al.
Internet & Social Media
May 26, 2023, 6:56 PM