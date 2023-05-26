Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, Godfrey & Kahn, Foley & Lardner and Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann on Friday removed a consumer class action against Priceline.com and Travelpass Group to Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by the DeLadurantey Law Office and Love Consumer Law, accuses the defendants of charging fraudulent hotel and booking fees which are not remitted to hotels. The case is 2:23-cv-00661, Joyce v. Priceline.com LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 26, 2023, 6:56 PM

Plaintiffs

denise joyce

defendants

Priceline.com LLC

TravelPass Group, Inc.

defendant counsels

Godfrey & Kahn

Foley & Lardner

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct