Removed To Federal Court

Colter Energy Services USA Inc. on Monday removed a wage-and-hour class action to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Goodrich & Geist; Josephson Dunlap LLP; and Bruckner Burch PLLC on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as field supervisors who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. Colter Energy Services USA Inc. is represented by Kutak Rock. The case is 2:22-cv-01367, Joyce v. Colter Energy Services USA Inc.

Energy

September 28, 2022, 5:35 AM