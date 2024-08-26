Emily L. Wasserman and Jennifer S. Allen of Davis Graham & Stubbs have entered appearances for TeamSnap Inc. in a pending consumer class action. The suit, filed July 10 in Colorado District Court by KalielGold PLLC, takes aim at TeamSnap's practice of charging a 'processing fee' assessed on recreational sport registrations completed using the defendant's software. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charlotte N. Sweeney, is 1:24-cv-01906, Jovel v. TeamSnap, Inc.
Technology
August 26, 2024, 2:55 PM