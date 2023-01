New Suit - Trademark

Cannabis company 3C and Journay Financial Services filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Vapor Unlimited on Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Barnes & Thornburg, accuses the defendant of selling counterfeit '3CHI' THC cartridges. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00189, Journay Financial Services LLC et al. v. Vapor Unlimited LLC.

Cannabis

January 26, 2023, 6:12 PM