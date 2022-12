New Suit - Trademark

Cannabis company 3C LLC and Journay Financial Services filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against American Green Smoke Wholesale on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Barnes & Thornburg, accuses the defendant of selling counterfeit '3CHI' THC cartridges. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06873, Journay Financial Services LLC et al. v. American Green Smoke Wholesale Inc. et al.

Cannabis

December 07, 2022, 5:00 PM