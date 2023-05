News From Law.com

A journalist has sued the city of Atlanta after being detained for filming a documentary at the city's future public safety training center site, asked to show his images and delete his video. According to a news release, in June, Michael Watchulonis was filming in public areas for a documentary about the proposed center in the area of the Intrenchment Creek trailhead.

Georgia

May 23, 2023, 11:36 AM

