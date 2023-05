New Suit - Contract

Dorsey & Whitney filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of Jostens Inc., a maker of products for commemorative occasions. The complaint pursues claims against Tyson Awards and Tyler Tyson in connection with a sales representative agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01717, Jostens Inc v. Tyson Awards LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 09, 2023, 6:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Jostens Inc

Plaintiffs

Dorsey & Whitney

defendants

Tyler Tyson

Tyson Awards LLC

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract