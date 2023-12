News From Law.com

Joshua D. Wright, who resigned from his role as a professor at George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School amid allegations of sexual misconduct, filed a complaint against the school for Title IX violations on Nov. 30—and on Dec. 1, had a separate defamation suit against several of his accusers dismissed without prejudice.

Education

December 05, 2023, 10:46 AM

nature of claim: /