Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Empire Blue Cross and Blue Shield to New York Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Harris Beach PLLC on behalf of Dr. Joshua B. Hyman. The case is 1:22-cv-08088, Joshua B. Hyman, M.D., PLLC v. Empire Blue Cross And Blue Shield.

New York

September 22, 2022, 6:29 AM