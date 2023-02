Removed To Federal Court

Attorney Christopher M. Unger on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Family Insurance to Colorado District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Cook, Bradford & Levy on behalf of Pooja Joshi. The case is 1:23-cv-00373, Joshi v. American Family Insurance.

Insurance

February 08, 2023, 7:50 PM