New Suit - Employment

Sephora was sued Monday in New York Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who claims that she was reassigned and subjected to a more strenuous workload after taking time off for her mental health. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03848, Joseph v. Sephora.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 09, 2023, 4:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Daisy J. Joseph

defendants

Sephora

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA