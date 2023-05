Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Munck Wilson Mandala on Friday removed a lawsuit over alleged race and disability discrimination against PepsiCo and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Jaurigue Law Group on behalf of a former employee. The case is 2:23-cv-03443, Joseph v. PepsiCo, Inc., et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 05, 2023, 6:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Brandon Joseph

defendants

Bottling Group, LLC

New Bern Transport Corporation

PepsiCo, Inc.,

defendant counsels

Munck Wilson Mandala

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination