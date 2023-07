Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Klein Thomas Lee & Fresard on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Orkin LLC and parent company Rollins, the pest control company to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by attorney James P. O’Neill on behalf of Raymond Frank Joseph, contends that an Orkin employee damaged Joseph's custom-built fireplace when the employee was providing pest control services. The case is 2:23-cv-11824, Joseph v. Orkin, LLC et al.

Business Services

July 27, 2023, 5:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Raymond Frank Joseph

defendants

Rollins, Inc.

Orkin, LLC

defendant counsels

Klein Thomas Lee & Fresard

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract