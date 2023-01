Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kean Miller on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against MRC Global and Velan Inc. to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Dodson & Hooks and Gauthier Amedee on behalf of Burnell Joseph, who was allegedly sprayed with hot liquid at a manufacturing facility due to a defective fill valve on an industrial tank. The case is 3:23-cv-00010, Joseph v. Velan Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 06, 2023, 7:28 PM