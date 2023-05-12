New Suit - Employment

Delta Air Lines and Launch Technical Workforce Solutions LLC were sued Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of an employee who contends that he was terminated from Delta's potential full time employee program for welding due to his race. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02121, Joseph v. Delta Air Lines, Inc et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 12, 2023, 5:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Roosevelt Joseph

Plaintiffs

Barrett Farahany

defendants

Delta Air Lines, Inc

Launch Technical Workforce Solutions, LLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination