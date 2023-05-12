Delta Air Lines and Launch Technical Workforce Solutions LLC were sued Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of an employee who contends that he was terminated from Delta's potential full time employee program for welding due to his race. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02121, Joseph v. Delta Air Lines, Inc et al.
Transportation & Logistics
May 12, 2023, 5:23 AM