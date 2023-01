Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed a lawsuit against Burlington Stores, a national off-price department store retailer, and other defendants to Nevada District Court. The suit, over alleged gender-based employment discrimination, was filed by attorney Christopher R. Harrison on behalf of Evony Joseph. The case is 2:23-cv-00147, Joseph v. Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 27, 2023, 4:53 PM