New Suit - Employment

IT consulting company Avanade was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The court action was filed by Hurwitz Law on behalf of former Avanade executive Melissa Joseph, who claims she was forced to resign in retaliation for requesting religious and disability accommodation amid a company policy of mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-11870, Joseph v. Avanade Inc.

Technology

August 12, 2022, 1:56 PM