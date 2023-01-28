Who Got The Work

Jessi L. Ziska and Peter Bernhardt of McDonald Hopkins have entered appearances for 1515 Sunset LLC and 1515 Sunset Restaurant LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The action, which contends the restaurant contains physical barriers to access in violation of the ADA, was filed Dec. 12 in Florida Southern District Court by Glenn R. Goldstein & Associates and Lauren N. Wassenberg & Associates on behalf of Michael Joseph. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams, is 1:22-cv-24019, Joseph v. 1515 Sunset LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

January 28, 2023, 2:11 PM