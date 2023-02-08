Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Johnson Controls International, the Ireland-headquartered building equipment manufacturer, to California Central District Court. The complaint, which seeks the return of payments issued for legal services rendered, was filed by Joseph McGuinness & Associates. The case is 2:23-cv-00929, Joseph McGuinness & Associates, P.C. v. Johnson Controls, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 08, 2023, 10:28 AM