New Suit - Trademark

Chemours, the maker of chemical products including Teflon and Freon, was hit with a trademark and cybersquatting lawsuit on Wednesday in Colorado District Court. The suit, brought by Spencer Fane and Envisage Law on behalf of plaintiff Joseph Holdings d/b/a Clearer Technology, arises from the plaintiff's operation of the website chemoursemployees.com, which redirects visitors to a page criticizing Chemours. The complaint seeks a declaration that the website does not constitute unlawful infringement or cybersquatting. The plaintiff filed identical lawsuits against Bank of America and Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals in August. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02973, Joseph Holdings LLC v. Chemours Co. LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 16, 2022, 7:53 PM