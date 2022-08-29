New Suit - Trademark

Bank of America was hit with a trademark and cybersquatting lawsuit on Monday in Colorado District Court. The suit, brought by Spencer Fane on behalf of plaintiff Joseph Holdings d/b/a Clearer Technology, arises from the plaintiff's operation of the websites bankofamericaemployees.com and boaemployees.com, which redirect visitors to a page criticizing Bank of America. The complaint seeks a declaration that the websites do not constitute unlawful infringement or cybersquatting. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02216, Joseph Holdings LLC v. Bank of America Corp.

Banking & Financial Services

August 29, 2022, 5:38 PM