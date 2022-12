Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Condon & Forsyth on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Delta Air Lines to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Pulvers, Pulvers, & Thompson on behalf of Abraham Joseph. The case is 1:22-cv-07335, Joseph et al v. Delta Air Lines, Inc..

Transportation & Logistics

December 03, 2022, 11:44 AM