New Suit

Offit Kurman filed a lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of property owners in Totowa, New Jersey. The suit, which pursues claims against Borough of Totowa, Gamma Realty Company and NJDC Urban Renewal LLC, alleges that the defendants' mishandling of stormwater management has damaged and continues to damage plaintiffs' property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04068, Joseph et al v. Borough Of Totowa et al.

New Jersey

July 29, 2023, 12:34 PM

Plaintiffs

D'Agostino Joseph

Debra D'Agostino

Plaintiffs

Offit Kurman

defendants

Borough Of Totowa

Gamma Realty Company

Njdc Urban Renewal LLC

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation