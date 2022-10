Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Thompson Hine on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Pro-Prints Signs Imaging LLC and Watch Fire Signs LLC to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Lindhorst & Dreidame Co. on behalf of Joseph Chevrolet Co., accuses the defendants of delivering an inoperable sign for the plaintiff's business. The case is 1:22-cv-00576, Joseph Chevrolet Co. v. Pro-Prints Signs Imaging LLC et al.

Business Services

October 04, 2022, 7:20 PM