Removed To Federal Court - Personal Injury

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith removed a personal injury lawsuit against Charter Schools USA at Lake Charles Wednesday in Louisiana Western District Court. The suit was brought by Todd Clemons & Associates on behalf of a mother who claims her child was sexually abused by another student. The case is 2:23-cv-00883, Joseph.

Education

July 05, 2023, 7:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Carmeletta Joseph

Plaintiffs

Todd Clemons & Assoc

defendants

Chater Schools USA at Lake Charles, LLC

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation