New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Uber and Checkr Inc. were slapped with a class action Monday in Florida Southern District Court in connection with required background checks and identity verifications of UBER drivers. The suit, filed by Damian & Valori LLP | Culmo Trial Attorneys, accuses Checkr, which is contracted by Uber to conduct the background checks and identity verifications, of failing to properly screen drivers or detect their use of stolen identities. According to the suit, Uber does not maintain or receive the results of said background checks and identity verifications, which results in 'many drivers' being able to use false information and stolen identities to become Uber drivers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-23961, Josefsberg, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated v. Uber Technologies, Inc., et al.