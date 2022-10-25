Who Got The Work

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom has stepped in to defend Cinmar LLC in a pending privacy class action. The suit was filed Sept. 9 in California Central District Court by Pacific Trial Attorneys, which alleges that defendant violates the California Invasion of Privacy Act by capturing and retaining the personal conversations of all visitors who use the chat feature at www.frontgate.com. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald, is 2:22-cv-06454, Jose Licea v. Cinmar LLC et al.

