Who Got The Work

Lewis Brisbois partner Judd A. Gilefsky has entered an appearance for Ford Motor Co. in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The action was filed July 6 in California Central District Court by Strategic Legal Practices Apc on behalf of Isabel Gutierrez and Jose Gutierrez. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Douglas F. McCormick, is 8:22-cv-01264, Jose Gutierrez et al v. Ford Motor Company et al.