Who Got The Work

Coinbase, a digital currency wallet and trading platform, and its CEO Brian Armstrong have tapped lawyer Nathan L. Walker of the Norton Law Firm to defend a pending securities lawsuit. The case, accusing Coinbase of offering and selling unregistered securities, was filed Nov. 12 in California Central District Court by pro se plaintiff Jose Flores. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald, is 2:22-cv-08274, Jose Flores v. Coinbase, Inc. et al.

Fintech

December 27, 2022, 10:26 AM