Frank founder Charlie Javice has hired Florida-based lawyer Jose Baez and Harvard Law professor Ronald Sullivan as lead counsel ahead of her looming federal trial on charges of defrauding JP Morgan. They join a team from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, including Alex Spiro, currently defending Javice. She is now seeking to adjourn trial to next year.

Fintech

September 16, 2024, 2:24 PM