Who Got The Work

Robert T. Mowrey of Locke Lord has entered an appearance for Wells Fargo in a pending lawsuit. The complaint, for alleged fraudulent wire transfer, was filed Oct. 19 in Texas Western District Court by Almanza, Blackburn, Dickie & Mitchell on behalf of Kathleen Jorgenson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel, is 1:22-cv-01066, Jorgenson v. Frontier Bank of Texas et al.