Who Got The Work

Vimeo, a video hosting platform headquartered in New York City, has turned to attorney Megan C. Deluhery of Todd & Weld to fight a pending lawsuit. The action was filed pro se on Jan. 10 in Massachusetts District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark G. Mastroianni, is 3:23-cv-30004, Jorge v. Vimeo.

Internet & Social Media

February 24, 2023, 8:14 AM