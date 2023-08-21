Jorge L. Piedras Meteoric Rise: 4 Years to Managing Partner ...

News From Law.com

A Miami trial attorney, who was named managing partner of Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton, uses a credo he attributes to his rise: "High-stakes litigation is an art, not a science." Jorge L. Piedra was named to his new position after only four years at the firm, and now oversees more than two dozen attorneys at Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton, which was founded in 1982. Colleagues say Piedra's legal skill and acumen are part of the reason for the rapid rise. And firm leaders say they selected Piedra based on his uncommon work ethic and entrepreneurial DNA.

August 21, 2023, 3:33 PM

