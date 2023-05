Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Sheppard Mullin on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Wells Fargo to California Central District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed by the Law Office of Bryce A. Dodds on behalf of a sales phone banker who contends that he was forced to quit his role due to being subjected to harassment and a hostile work environment. The case is 2:23-cv-03363, Jorge Israel Zuniga v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 05, 2023, 5:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Jorge Israel Zuniga

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Bryce Dodds

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Does

defendant counsels

Sheppard Mullin

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination